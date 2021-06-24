Advertisement

Gov. Beshear expected to announce ‘back-to-work’ incentives

Governor Beshear held the first of what he is calling weekly “Team Kentucky Updates” Thursday afternoon.(Source: Office of the Governor/KET)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is about to hold another Team Kentucky Update.

It’s the second such briefing, coming after the governor ended his routine COVID-19 updates. He now says he will provide weekly updates on various issues each Thursday.

Last week, the governor was expected to unveil a new bonus plan or incentive to get people to come back to work. He said that wasn’t ready then, but could be today.

Earlier this week, business leaders told a legislative task force they need help finding workers.

One association leader said he knows of no restaurant in the state that is fully staffed and some mom and pop style stores are having their owners work 60 to 70 hour weeks because they can’t find enough help.

The briefing gets underway at 12:30 (watch live above) and Governor Beshear could also provide several economic updates and an update on vaccination numbers. Last week, he said 2.1 million Kentuckians had been vaccinated.

Governor Beshear said last week he was considering ending the weekly $300 federal unemployment benefit before September, but believed now was too soon.

