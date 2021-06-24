Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 204 new COVID-19 cases; 1.85% positivity rate

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 204 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 464,199 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 1.85% positivity rate. Of Thursday’s new cases, 35 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were four reported COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday. That brings the state total to 7,200.

As of Thursday, 196 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 55 are in the ICU, and 32 are on ventilators.

The governor says 2,168,806 Kentuckians have at least received their first dose of the vaccine.

