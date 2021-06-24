Advertisement

Ky. Fairness Campaign: Nassib announcement important for representation in sports

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib is the first active NFL player to come out as gay, and Kentucky’s Fairness Campaign says this representation matters.(WAVE 3 News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib is the first active NFL player to come out as gay, and Kentucky’s Fairness Campaign says this representation matters.

Nassib made the announcement on Instagram on Monday. He said coming out was about showing how important representation and visibility are in the sport.

We talked to the Fairness Campaign’s executive director who echoed that, and hopes all youth athletes in Kentucky can be their authentic selves.

“I want them to know that they can do literally everything, that every place is a place for them to be involved, to be included, to be able to place just like everyone else and to be open and to be their authentic selves,” said Chris Hartman.

The Fairness Campaign can help LGBTQ+ folks who are looking for more resources or information. You can follow this link to their website.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

