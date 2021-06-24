Ky. golf course to be renamed for late UK golfer Cullan Brown

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lyon County golf course will be dedicated to late University of Kentucky golfer Cullan Brown.

The golf course at Mineral Mound State Park will be dedicated to Brown. He died last August after being diagnosed with cancer.

Before his diagnosis, Brown was named to the SEC All-Freshman team and had four top-20 finishes in his rookie season.

He was also the 2016 KHSAA Golf Player of the Year.

The official renaming for the golf course will happen in August.

