Lexington council expected to give final vote on no-knock warrant ban ordinance

By Shelby Smithson
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A big point of focus in the Lexington Urban County Council meeting Thursday night is no-knock warrants. The second and final reading for an ordinance that will ban no-knock warrants is on the agenda.

Officials are expecting a decent crowd for the final ready and expect a vote on the no-knock warrant ban.

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton issued a moratorium on no knock warrants last summer. She says it makes it a very difficult process to get approval for a no-knock warrant— only in cases of life or death.

But this ordinance, introduced last month, would ban the practice all together. The ordinance passed a council work session earlier this month with a 9 to 6 vote.

We’ve heard from community members and Black faith leaders who are strong advocates for the ban. But Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers and Mayor Gorton have maintained they believe it’s a tool police should have, but should be strictly regulated.

“I’m very confident that when I put that moratorium in place a year ago it was the right thing to do for our community and the council wanted to wait to see what the state legislature did on no-knock warrants,” Mayor Gorton said. “Then they wanted to talk about, figure out what they wanted to do so it’s been a long process I know for people, I don’t know what the council is going to decide but we’re prepared.”

If council approves the ban tonight, the mayor does have the power of veto. But when we asked if Mayor Gorton would consider using that power, she said she has not decided.

