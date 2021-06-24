Man hit by semi at Woodford County rest area

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Police in Woodford County are investigating a hit-and-run crash.

Every day people stop at rest areas to stretch their legs, take a break, or fix their cars. Police say that’s exactly what one man was doing when he was hit by a semi-truck that quickly left the scene.

Versailles police posted this picture to their Facebook page:

It’s a still image from a witness’s dashcam. You can see the man working on his pickup truck. Police are hoping to identify the semi-truck driver in front of that person.

They say the driver backed into the man and pinned him in between the two vehicles and then left the scene.

The victim was taken to UK hospital with serious injuries.

There are a lot of questions about this person. They’re hoping witnesses can help piece the story together.

“Being an interstate, a lot of individuals may not even be aware that an accident had occurred. And they may have information about it,” said Assistant Versailles Police Chief Rob Young. “A lot of people have dashcams and video cameras.”

Police still don’t know if the driver of the semi-truck actually knew they hit a person, but they’re hoping to learn more when they can figure out who that driver is.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Versailles Police Department.

