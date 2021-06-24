Advertisement

Multiple sources: Gov. Beshear expected to issue executive order requiring Kentucky colleges to allow athletes to make money

(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Multiple sources, including Matt Jones from Kentucky Sports Radio, are reporting Gov. Andy Beshear is expected to issue an executive order in regards to student athletes in the Commonwealth and a recent ruling from the Supreme Court.

On Monday, the Supreme Court ruled unanimously the NCAA cannot limit education-related benefits. The high court agreed with a lower court’s determination that the limits colleges can offer athletes who play Division I basketball and football violate antitrust laws. Sources tell CBS Sports the NCAA is pushing to adopt name, image and likeness rules before July 1st.

On Thursday morning, Jones tweeted the news, citing his own sources. Sources have also confirmed that news to us.

According to the tweet, the executive order “will require all colleges in Kentucky to allow athletes to make money based on their name, image and likeness beginning next week.”

We do not know when the governor will announce the order, but during his weekly Team Kentucky news conference he said he will be addressing the issue soon, possibly as soon as Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation is centered around an office building on Nicholasville Road.
Police shut down Nicholasville Rd. to investigate suspicious backpack
Semi fire on I-75 in Lexington
Driver of semi that caught fire on I-75 arrested
Law enforcement officers from several agencies are searching a pond Tuesday night in Carter...
Law enforcement searching pond in missing infant case
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
File image
Man taken to hospital after Lexington shooting

Latest News

Semi fire shuts down part of I-75 in Lexington
WATCH | Semi fire shuts down part of I-75 in Lexington
map
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Typical Summer Days Ahead
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
Houston, Mo.
Gov. Beshear requesting input from broadband providers ahead of expansion project