Multiple sources: Gov. Beshear expected to issue executive order requiring Kentucky colleges to allow athletes to make money

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Multiple sources, including Matt Jones from Kentucky Sports Radio, are reporting Gov. Andy Beshear is expected to issue an executive order in regards to student athletes in the Commonwealth and a recent ruling from the Supreme Court.

On Monday, the Supreme Court ruled unanimously the NCAA cannot limit education-related benefits. The high court agreed with a lower court’s determination that the limits colleges can offer athletes who play Division I basketball and football violate antitrust laws. Sources tell CBS Sports the NCAA is pushing to adopt name, image and likeness rules before July 1st.

On Thursday morning, Jones tweeted the news, citing his own sources. Sources have also confirmed that news to us.

BREAKING:



Multiple sources tell KSR that Governor Andy Beshear is planning to issue an Executive Order this afternoon that will require all colleges in Kentucky to allow athletes to make money based on their Name, Image and Likeness beginning next week — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) June 24, 2021

According to the tweet, the executive order “will require all colleges in Kentucky to allow athletes to make money based on their name, image and likeness beginning next week.”

We do not know when the governor will announce the order, but during his weekly Team Kentucky news conference he said he will be addressing the issue soon, possibly as soon as Thursday afternoon.

Governor says he may have announcement about NCAA athletes able to use their name or likeness to earn money “as early as this afternoon.” There was speculation an executive order could have happened during this news conf. — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) June 24, 2021

