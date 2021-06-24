Quintez Brown: UofL student missing since Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of a missing University of Louisville student is asking people to keep searching for him.

Quintez Brown is well known for his activism. His father and step-mother saw him Saturday evening after he left the Algonquin pool.

When Brown didn’t call the next day on Father’s Day, Jacobe Daugherty knew something was wrong. He filed a missing person’s report that same day.

“As far as the community, it’s wonderful,” Brown’s step-mother, Stephanie Daugherty, said. “Thank you so much for your help (and) your due diligence. Please keep it up because we’re not giving up on him. We know he is alive, and we know he’s well. He might not be in the right state, but he’s here. He’s here in the flesh, and that’s what we want everybody to know.”

Brown’s car is missing. It’s a dark blue 2006 Nissan Sentra.

His family members are trying to get surveillance video from a Subway store and another nearby business to find out if Brown is driving or on foot, and what we may be wearing.

Anyone with information is urged to call Brown’s family at (502) 936-3860.

