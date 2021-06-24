Startup distiller to create over 50 jobs at historic location in Jessamine County

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that startup distiller E.J. Curley & Co. plans to to establish a facility in Jessamine County, creating over 50 full-time jobs.

The distillery will be located at Camp Nelson at the same site as the original E.J. Curley & Co. facility, which operated in Jessamine County from the late 1860s.

“The continued growth of the bourbon industry in our state is great news for the future of Kentucky and our residents,” Gov. Beshear said. “E.J. Curley & Co. is bringing back a historic distillery to our state, and this new venture will create quality job opportunities in Jessamine County and the surrounding region. Thank you to the leaders at E.J. Curley for this commitment to the commonwealth, and I look forward to watching the company grow well into the future.”

E.J. Curley’s investment includes the construction of a 22,500-square-foot facility at 7777 Old Danville Road at the Kentucky River Palisades at Camp Nelson.

The Camp Nelson-based company is reviving the E.J. Curley name, which dates back to the Civil War-era and was known as Kentucky River Distillery at the Kentucky Palisades following prohibition until the 1960s.

An E.J. Curley & Co. Revival Tour is planned for later this year, a soft launch where visitors can buy spirits and mixed drinks, visit historic nature trails and enjoy other experiences.

