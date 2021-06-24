Advertisement

Startup distiller to create over 50 jobs at historic location in Jessamine County

Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that startup distiller E.J. Curley & Co. plans to to...
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that startup distiller E.J. Curley & Co. plans to to establish a facility in Jessamine County, creating over 50 full-time jobs.(Facebook/EJ Curley & Co.)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday that startup distiller E.J. Curley & Co. plans to to establish a facility in Jessamine County, creating over 50 full-time jobs.

The distillery will be located at Camp Nelson at the same site as the original E.J. Curley & Co. facility, which operated in Jessamine County from the late 1860s.

Beshear announces bonus payment for people who return to work

“The continued growth of the bourbon industry in our state is great news for the future of Kentucky and our residents,” Gov. Beshear said. “E.J. Curley & Co. is bringing back a historic distillery to our state, and this new venture will create quality job opportunities in Jessamine County and the surrounding region. Thank you to the leaders at E.J. Curley for this commitment to the commonwealth, and I look forward to watching the company grow well into the future.”

E.J. Curley’s investment includes the construction of a 22,500-square-foot facility at 7777 Old Danville Road at the Kentucky River Palisades at Camp Nelson.

The Camp Nelson-based company is reviving the E.J. Curley name, which dates back to the Civil War-era and was known as Kentucky River Distillery at the Kentucky Palisades following prohibition until the 1960s.

An E.J. Curley & Co. Revival Tour is planned for later this year, a soft launch where visitors can buy spirits and mixed drinks, visit historic nature trails and enjoy other experiences.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation is centered around an office building on Nicholasville Road.
Police shut down Nicholasville Rd. to investigate suspicious backpack
Semi fire on I-75 in Lexington
Driver of semi that caught fire on I-75 arrested
Law enforcement officers from several agencies are searching a pond Tuesday night in Carter...
Law enforcement searching pond in missing infant case
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
File image
Man taken to hospital after Lexington shooting

Latest News

Semi fire shuts down part of I-75 in Lexington
WATCH | Semi fire shuts down part of I-75 in Lexington
A big point of focus in the Lexington Urban County Council meeting Thursday night is no-knock...
Lexington council expected to give final vote on no-knock warrant ban ordinance
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear announces over $700 million in federal funds for child care providers
A surveillance camera on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond.
WKYT Investigates | Cameras and crimes