Advertisement

‘Very few places are paying minimum wage’: Kentucky’s struggle to fix its labor shortage

File Image
File Image(ok)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Now hiring signs line the streets of Central Kentucky.

Signing bonuses and higher wages are used as an incentive at many local businesses.

Governor Andy Beshear is expected to announce a plan to encourage Kentuckians to get back to work.

Steve McClain, director of communications and public affairs at the Kentucky Retail Federation said people are back to shopping and eating out, but stores are forced to get creative to bring more employees in.

“Very few places are paying minimum wage,” he said. “A lot of them are going double, more than that.”

He said stores are seeing fewer applicants.

“During a joint interim committee that we testified at last week, one of the lawmakers talked about a Dairy Queen that offered $16 an hour, but nobody applied for it,” he said.

McClain said people are staying home for more reasons than unemployment money.

“It’s everything from childcare issues, which, that’s a very complicated issue that’s going to take lots of ideas to try to figure out how to resolve that, we’ve seen people that have retired, they were at retirement age before the pandemic, but they kept working, then during the pandemic they decided to retire, there’s not as many teens in the workforce as there were, say, years ago,” he said.

McClain said some are tired of being mistreated.

“We have people saying, ‘I like retail… but I’m not going to put myself in harm’s way of people that are just rude, violent,’” he said.

Others, like Barbara O’Neill, are staying home for different reasons.

“I was afraid to get COVID,” she said.

She said she left her job at the Russell County Detention Center in December, and filed for unemployment in the same month.

“Time kept going by and I wasn’t hearing anything,” she said. “I was checking on the website, and it was all 0s they had paid out to me.”

She said her emails went unanswered, calls put her on a queue, and a letter went without a response. She said, to date, she hasn’t received any money.

O’Neill said she’s also tried making an in-person appointment with no success. In the meantime, she’s trying to find work.

“I have been turned down for jobs and I actually did go for an interview today,” she said.

The Kentucky Retail Federation is calling on Governor Andy Beshear to create a plan.

“Some kind of option that would pay folks that, if they go back to work and stay at it for a while, and what we’ve looked at was other states that have put these initiatives in place, they may have to work full time for 12 weeks or something, and then they get a bonus from the state for working there,” McClain said.

Kentuckians like O’Neill are still waiting to rebound.

“I hear all the negative comments on Facebook, ‘All these lazy people, they need to get back to work, getting that unemployment,’ but how many people are not getting it?,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The investigation is centered around an office building on Nicholasville Road.
Police shut down Nicholasville Rd. to investigate suspicious backpack
Police say a semi has jackknifed in the northbound lanes of I-75, just past the ramp to I-64...
Section of I-75 back open after semi jackknifes
Law enforcement officers from several agencies are searching a pond Tuesday night in Carter...
Law enforcement searching pond in missing infant case
A Kentucky man has been charged with federal wire fraud.
Kentucky man facing federal fraud charge in ‘tiny homes’ case
Our own Amber Philpott is one of the newest members of the Kentucky Softball Coaches...
WKYT’s Amber Philpott inducted into 2021 Ky. Fast Pitch Hall of Fame

Latest News

Ky. golf course to be renamed for late UK golfer Cullan Brown
Episodes five and six will focus on the years-long investigation that began in 2013.
Netflix docu-series will feature ‘Pappygate’, the theft of rare bourbon in Franklin County
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib is the first active NFL player to come out as gay,...
Ky. Fairness Campaign: Nassib announcement important for representation in sports
johnson county 6pm 06/23
johnson county 6pm 06/23