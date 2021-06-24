Wanted man on the loose after exchange of gunfire with FBI in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The FBI is looking for a wanted man after a shooting in Lexington.

According to the FBI, they were in the process of serving a fugitive warrant on Antonio “Tony” Cotton when the FBI exchanged gunfire with Cotton in the area of Eastland and New Circle.

#Breaking: The FBI was in the process of serving a fugitive warrant on Antonio “Tony” Cotton in Lexington, KY. The FBI exchanged gunfire with Cotton, and Cotton fled the scene. Anyone with information on Cotton’s whereabouts should contact the FBI immediately at 502-263-6000. pic.twitter.com/0c8Z72etuf — FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) June 24, 2021

They say Cotton was able to get away.

The FBI says Cotton was wanted out of Detroit on an armed robbery charge.

Lexington police say they are currently focusing the search in the Idle Hour Park area. Police are asking anyone between Liberty Road and Richmond Road to be on the lookout Cotton.

The FBI says Cotton is armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Cotton’s whereabouts should contact the FBI immediately at 502-263-6000.

