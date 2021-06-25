Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | An End to a Drier Pattern

Friday’s Forecast
By Ally Blake
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 7:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good morning! It is going to be another warm day across Kentucky, but a major weather pattern switch-up will come this weekend and hang out for a while.

This morning temps will be in the 60′s with partly cloudy skies. Throughout the day we will warm up in the mid 80′s with medium humidity. Clouds will build in as the day progresses, and we can’t rule out a shower or storm. Best chances for that likely in north-central Kentucky. Then as we move into the weekend, the chance for showers and storms increases significantly. Saturday will be drier and warmer, but if one were to get a shower it could be heavy at times. temps will be in the mid 80′s with high humidity. Sunday is almost an exact copy of Saturday. The only difference is that there is a greater chance of seeing widespread showers.

Monday into Thursday of next week will continue a pretty unsettled weather pattern. Temps throughout the week will go from the low 80′s into the upper 70′s with muggier air. This will be well below where we should be for this time of year. Some could even pick up a couple of inches in the next couple of days.

I hope you have a great day and an even better weekend:)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antonio “Tony” Cotton.
Wanted man on the loose after exchange of gunfire with FBI in Lexington
Semi fire on I-75 in Lexington
Driver of semi that caught fire on I-75 arrested
Governor Beshear announced a $1,500 bonus for people to return to work using coronavirus relief...
Beshear announces bonus payment for people who return to work
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
Surveillance video shows the moment a Florida condo partially collapsed.
Caught on camera: Video shows Florida condo building collapse

Latest News

map
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Typical Summer Days Ahead
Day Part Pool Forecast
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Another Nice Day
map
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Changes By The Weekend
Temps will climb a little
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast