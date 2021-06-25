Ally Blake’s Forecast | An End to a Drier Pattern

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good morning! It is going to be another warm day across Kentucky, but a major weather pattern switch-up will come this weekend and hang out for a while.

This morning temps will be in the 60′s with partly cloudy skies. Throughout the day we will warm up in the mid 80′s with medium humidity. Clouds will build in as the day progresses, and we can’t rule out a shower or storm. Best chances for that likely in north-central Kentucky. Then as we move into the weekend, the chance for showers and storms increases significantly. Saturday will be drier and warmer, but if one were to get a shower it could be heavy at times. temps will be in the mid 80′s with high humidity. Sunday is almost an exact copy of Saturday. The only difference is that there is a greater chance of seeing widespread showers.

Monday into Thursday of next week will continue a pretty unsettled weather pattern. Temps throughout the week will go from the low 80′s into the upper 70′s with muggier air. This will be well below where we should be for this time of year. Some could even pick up a couple of inches in the next couple of days.

I hope you have a great day and an even better weekend:)

