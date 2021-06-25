Advertisement

Arbor Youth Services, The Nest using Children’s Charity money to help Kentucky kids

The Children’s Charity of the Bluegrass raised nearly 320,000 dollars this year.
By Alex Walker
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Every year, Children’s Charity of the Bluegrass donates an average of 350,000 dollars to about 35 local charities.

In turn, organizations like Arbor Youth Services use that money to improve the health and wellness of kids in Kentucky.

“We are basically an emergency home for kids,” said Andrew Shayde, Development Director of Arbor Youth Services. “We take in kids that come from abuse, they may have been abandoned or between foster care stays, maybe the family is homeless for a period of time. We just make sure Kentucky kids have a safe place to stay no matter what. Donors and supporters and people that do events like this help that happen.”

The nearly 320,000 dollars raised from this year’s golf classic helps places like Arbor Youth Services stay open. Over the 41-year history of the Children’s Charity, they’ve raised nearly 15 million dollars, money that improves the lives of families that visit The Nest.

“The Nest is a safe and healing place for families in crisis,” said Jeffrey White, Executive Director of The Nest. “We help everyone in the family, not just one part. We help the moms, dads and the children. We transform their lives through education, counseling and support.”

All of the money raised stays right here in the Bluegrass, benefiting approximately 20,000 kids per year.

