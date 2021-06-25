Advertisement

CHI Saint Joseph making it easier to adopt a furry friend this weekend

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - CHI Saint Joseph Health is making it easier to adopt a pet this weekend.

Friday and Saturday, most of the adoption cost at the Lexington Humane Society will be covered by St. Joe’s.

If you’re a new owner, you would pay $25 and the healthcare company picks up the rest of the tab. Without this partnership, new pet owners could pay almost $300.

“We’re really promoting our focus on human kindness and we know how important pets have been, especially during the pandemic, not only for our own self-health and self-care, but to also share with others it’s allowed us to get out of our homes and exercise,” said Tony Houston, CEO CHI St. Joseph’s Health.

The Lexington Humane Society says this partnership is a big help because they are currently dealing with overcrowding.

