Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Weekend Storm Chances

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s the final Friday of the month as 2021 keeps flying by. As we head into the weekend, we have a more typical summertime setup with near normal temps and a few scattered storms kicking in. The stormy pattern looks to increase in the closing days of June and into the first week of July.

Temps are into the 80s today with a mix of sun and clouds as southwest winds gust up. A shower or storm will be possible, especially across the north and west.

Scattered storms will then be around over the weekend, but there will be many more dry hours than wet hours. Some of us may not see much, if anything, in terms of storm action. Highs continue to roll in the normal 80s.

The threat for showers and storms will then increase early next week as a plains system slowly works our way. This is likely to hang around through much of the week.

What happens after this as we get into the 4th of July weekend? The models are all hinting at a fairly deep trough digging back into the region during this time and it may be a slow mover, keeping showers and storms around.

