Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Weekend Storm Chances

radar
radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s the final Friday of the month as 2021 keeps flying by. As we head into the weekend, we have a more typical summertime setup with near normal temps and a few scattered storms kicking in. The stormy pattern looks to increase in the closing days of June and into the first week of July.

Temps are into the 80s today with a mix of sun and clouds as southwest winds gust up. A shower or storm will be possible, especially across the north and west.

Scattered storms will then be around over the weekend, but there will be many more dry hours than wet hours. Some of us may not see much, if anything, in terms of storm action. Highs continue to roll in the normal 80s.

The threat for showers and storms will then increase early next week as a plains system slowly works our way. This is likely to hang around through much of the week.

What happens after this as we get into the 4th of July weekend? The models are all hinting at a fairly deep trough digging back into the region during this time and it may be a slow mover, keeping showers and storms around.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antonio “Tony” Cotton.
Man wanted by FBI no longer believed to be in Lexington area
Semi fire on I-75 in Lexington
Driver of semi that caught fire on I-75 arrested
Governor Beshear announced a $1,500 bonus for people to return to work using coronavirus relief...
Beshear announces bonus payment for people who return to work
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
Surveillance video shows the moment a Florida condo partially collapsed.
Caught on camera: Video shows Florida condo building collapse

Latest News

Weekend Ahead Forecast
Ally Blake’s Forecast | An End to a Drier Pattern
map
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Typical Summer Days Ahead
Day Part Pool Forecast
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Another Nice Day
map
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Changes By The Weekend