Erin Coffel named to USA U-18 National Team roster

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky sophomore shortstop Erin Coffel has been named to the Under-18 USA National Team roster.

Coffel will compete with the Americans in the U-18 World Cup in Lima, Peru August 28-September 5 and the Junior Pan American Games in Barranquilla, Columbia from November 25 – December 5.

The Red, White and Blue will look to claim a fourth-consecutive WBSC Junior Women’s World Championship title, having won the previous three World Championships in 2015, 2017 and 2019. Additionally, the 2021 U-18 JWNT roster will compete for the gold medal at the Junior Pan American Games.

Coffel hit .337 on the season in 2021, her first as a Wildcat. The Bremen, Indiana native had 16 home runs and 56 runs batted in, both leading all Kentucky players. Coffel was the first-ever true freshman to start at shortstop in the 14-year tenure for head coach Rachel Lawson.

For her tremendous freshman season, Coffel was named Second Team All-Southeastern Conference, SEC All-Freshman and 2021 NFCA Second Team All-Region.

