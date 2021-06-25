Advertisement

As families struggle to find child care, local daycare closing due to worker shortage

Teacher reads to toddlers at day care center
Teacher reads to toddlers at day care center(AP)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As Kentuckians are returning back to this new sense of normalcy, many parents are finding it difficult to obtain child care services.

Mandel Stockton, owner of Liberty Kids Child Care, a day care provider in Bowling Green says finding qualified applicants is the first step in this hurdle.

“The issue with trying to get more employees is finding some eligible candidates to even apply. Once I do that, then get them into work. But it’s been a major problem finding people who want to work and who are eligible to work right now,” said Stockton.

While many parents are returning back to work, access to child care is becoming a huge issue. Many argue that...

Posted by Brandon Jarrett on Friday, June 25, 2021

On Thursday, Gov. Beshear announcing $763 million in federal funds will go to Kentucky child care providers.

However, the money couldn’t come soon enough for Liberty Kids Child Care--who will close their doors indefinitely after a decade of successful business.

“I can not operate shorthanded dealing with kids and regulations. I have to have the staffing in order to have the kids there to operate it properly,” said Stockton.

Some argue unemployment benefits are keeping qualified prospective employees from returning back to work.

“You can’t really blame people, if you make just as much staying at home for another month or two months whatever it is. it’s hard to blame you for doing that. There are jobs out there, just waiting for you to apply for it,” said Stockton.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antonio “Tony” Cotton.
Man wanted by FBI no longer believed to be in Lexington area
Semi fire on I-75 in Lexington
Driver of semi that caught fire on I-75 arrested
Governor Beshear announced a $1,500 bonus for people to return to work using coronavirus relief...
Beshear announces bonus payment for people who return to work
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
Surveillance video shows the moment a Florida condo partially collapsed.
Caught on camera: Video shows Florida condo building collapse

Latest News

Coffel exploded onto the scene, hitting .667 on the weekend with at least two hits in every...
Erin Coffel named to USA U-18 National Team roster
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports 218 new COVID-19 cases; 1.79% positivity rate
Vaccine
Three of Kentucky’s most vaccinated counties are in Lexington area
The deadline to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance has been extended to July 8, 2021.
More FEMA support centers opening in Kentucky to offer in-person help to flood victims