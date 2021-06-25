Advertisement

Four arrested in connection to counterfeit cash

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) – Four people have been arrested in connection to counterfeit cash that has been circulating in Louisa.

According to the Louisa Police Department, Dustin Henry, Brian Wolford, Amy Gnatt and Kenneth Fitch, all from Lawrence County, have been charged with criminal possession of forged instrument in the first degree, a Class C felony.

The case will be presented to the Lawrence County Grand Jury.

Police said most of the bills were $20s and had “Copy Money” written across them. Police warn to check on other denominations as well.

Police encourage businesses to use extra awareness when accepting any cash.

