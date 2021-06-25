Gov. Beshear reports 218 new COVID-19 cases; 1.79% positivity rate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 218 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 464,388 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 1.79% positivity rate. Of Friday’s new cases, 39 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were four reported COVID-19 related deaths on Friday. That brings the state total to 7,204.

As of Friday, 196 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 54 are in the ICU, and 29 are on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.