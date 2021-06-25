Kentuckians have mixed emotions about Gov. Beshear’s back to work incentive

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - There are lots of mixed reaction to the governor’s plan to put people back to work by paying them a $1,500 one-time bonus.

It comes after employers are struggling to compete with incentives that some say are keeping too many people at home, and out of the workforce.

“We’ve got manufacturing and commercial jobs, $40,000 with benefits, they are begging folks to come to work,” Somerset Mayor Alan Keck said.

Mayor Keck says offering bonuses to go to work is the wrong move and not fair to people who never quit working.

“And all they have to do is work for four weeks to keep the money. It’s a slap in the face to everybody who has been doing it all along,” Mayor Keck said.

Of course, there’s a lot of mixed reaction to this plan. The Kentucky Retail Federation says it will work, it’s the right move, in the right direction, but others like Kentucky House Speaker David Osborne say it’s a terrible plan, saying it’s the government picking winners and losers.

“Currently it is hard to find people to work. A lot are still on unemployment,” said Kristin Whitson with The Job Shop.

The Job Shop hires for employers in several counties and in Pulaski County alone, has 200 available jobs. Some pay $15 an hour.

“I don’t really have an opinion about the $300. I do think it’s incentivizing people to stay at home,” Whitson said.

She says the $1,500 bonus will likely help get them back to work.

Mayor Keck says the economy is back and ready to roar, and believes the government is in the way.

