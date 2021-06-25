Kentucky couple stole mail, checks from dozens in Brown County: Court Docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A couple is behind bars in Brown County after authorities say they stole tens of thousands of dollars from dozens of people by stealing their mail.

Investigators first became aware of Dennis and Joanna Wilson in April. They say the couple was driving back and forth from Dry Ridge, Kentucky to Brown County taking people’s mail out of their mailboxes along the way.

Russ Osborne was victimized by the couple’s ploy.

“I feel like I was violated on it,” he said on Thursday.

Osborne says earlier this year he came outside to find something missing from his work truck and the lid on his mailbox open.

But it wasn’t just his mailbox lid that was open, Osborne recalls. The lids of every mailbox on the street were open too.

“I knew something was wrong then,” he said.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says the Wilsons are at fault.

A Brown County grand jury indicted them on 40 counts each of identity theft. The incident report alone is 16 pages long.

Authorities say the pair took checks people put in the mail and forged them by crossing out names, changing names and changing the amount.

Osborne says it’s exactly what happened to him and his wife after they noticed her car had been ransacked.

“She had some old checking account checks in there and stuff like that from when her mother had passed,” Osborne said. “And then I got a call from the bank: ‘Someone, somebody tried to cash a check against one of your accounts.’ Come to find out, they had a bunch of our mail. That’s why the mailbox was open.”

Investigators say the Wilsons, who were living in a hotel in Dry Ridge, Kentucky at the time, stole tens of thousands from at least 30 victims.

“It was actually ok,” Osborne said, “because the banks actually stopped it and caught it.”

Ripley County police stopped the couple after pulling them over and noticing a lot of mail in the car. That’s when Brown County investigators got involved.

Now they want to warn people about putting checks in the mail, because your routing number and account number are on those checks.

The US Post Office advises how you can protect yourself against identity theft:

Never share personal information: Don’t give your personal identifying information such as name, date of birth, Social Security number, mother’s maiden name, credit card number, or bank PIN code with someone you don’t know and don’t trust.

Deposit outgoing mail before collection time: Deposit outgoing mail into USPS® Blue Collection Boxes before the last collection time or at your local post office.

Sign credit cards immediately: Sign new credit cards right when you get them—before someone else does. If you applied for a card and didn’t receive it when expected, call the financial institution.

Monitor credit card expiration date: Closely monitor the expiration dates on your credit cards and contact the issuer if you don’t receive a replacement prior to the expiration date.

Review credit reports: Keep track of your credit and check your credit reports annually.

Don’t share personal information: Never give personal information over the phone or Internet unless you initiated the contact and you are sure the company is legitimate.

Leave your Social Security card at home: Never carry your Social Security card or birth certificate with you.

