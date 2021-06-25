Advertisement

Kentucky Newsmakers 6/27: Dee Pregliasco with Ky. League of Women Voters; State Auditor Mike Harmon

Kentucky Newsmakers
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Dee Pregliasco with the Kentucky League of Women Voters and State Auditor Mike Harmon.

Every 10 years, the U.S. Constitution requires state leaders to sit down with new census numbers and re-draw district lines in a way that makes sure people are fairly represented. The founding fathers may not have intended it but, in many cases and many states, it becomes a very political process.

How the lines are drawn can have a major impact on who is elected to represent a district in Washington or Frankfort, or even at the local courthouse.

The Kentucky chapter of the League of Women Voters is calling for a transparent process when lawmakers draw the lines at the state capitol. Dee Pregliasco with the League of Women Voters joins us to discuss.

Billions of dollars in federal aid is flowing into Kentucky right now. Some of it is being allocated by the Republican-led legislature, and some of it is going directly to local cities and counties. Strings are attached and if rules aren’t followed, local governments could be forced to return the money to Washington.

State Auditor Mike Harmon says he thought this would be a good time to let Kentuckians know more about what’s coming and how it can be spent.

Auditor Harmon joins us this week on Kentucky Newsmakers to talk about how that money is being spent.

