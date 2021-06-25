KSP: Man charged with sexual exploitation of child in Magoffin County

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police say a Magoffin County man was arrested earlier this week on charges relating to child abuse and exploitation.

We’re told David Keith Jackson, 53, was arrested after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation revealed he had been uploading sexual images involving children to the internet.

Police served a search warrant at a home in Salyersville on Thursday, which led to the seizure of equipment troopers believe was used in the crime. The equipment was taken to KSP’s forensic lab for examination.

Jackson is charged with 20 counts of possessing or viewing child exploitation material and one count of distribution. He is being held in the Big Sandy Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.