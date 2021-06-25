Advertisement

KSP: Man charged with sexual exploitation of child in Magoffin County

(Photo: Big Sandy Detention Center)
(Photo: Big Sandy Detention Center)(Big Sandy Detention Center)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police say a Magoffin County man was arrested earlier this week on charges relating to child abuse and exploitation.

We’re told David Keith Jackson, 53, was arrested after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation revealed he had been uploading sexual images involving children to the internet.

Police served a search warrant at a home in Salyersville on Thursday, which led to the seizure of equipment troopers believe was used in the crime. The equipment was taken to KSP’s forensic lab for examination.

Jackson is charged with 20 counts of possessing or viewing child exploitation material and one count of distribution. He is being held in the Big Sandy Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antonio “Tony” Cotton.
Man wanted by FBI no longer believed to be in Lexington area
Semi fire on I-75 in Lexington
Driver of semi that caught fire on I-75 arrested
Governor Beshear announced a $1,500 bonus for people to return to work using coronavirus relief...
Beshear announces bonus payment for people who return to work
Surveillance video shows the moment a Florida condo partially collapsed.
Caught on camera: Video shows Florida condo building collapse
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses

Latest News

Kentucky ranked first in a survey.
Kentucky named kindest state in new survey; ‘We very much hope that people will be inspired by this’
File image
New Kentucky laws involving law enforcement, voting go into effect June 29
Ky. space enthusiast reacts to long-awaited government report on UFOs
The Children’s Charity of the Bluegrass raised nearly 320,000 dollars this year.
Arbor Youth Services, The Nest using Children’s Charity money to help Kentucky kids
WATCH The Breakdown | Garrett Wymer interviews Cassie Prather with Woodford Co. Health Dept.
WATCH The Breakdown | Garrett Wymer interviews Cassie Prather with Woodford Co. Health Dept.