Mixed feelings in Lexington after vote to ban no-knock warrants

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thursday night, the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council voted to end the use of no-knock warrants.

There are mixed feelings after the decision to ban no-knock warrants. Lexington is the second city in the state to do away with the warrants.

After the pivotal vote, Mayor Linda Gorton says she plans on signing the ordinance banning no-knock warrants.

Mayor Linda Gorton says she plans on signing the ordinance banning no knock warrants. Last night the council voted for the ban 10 to 5. More details at noon and later. pic.twitter.com/Vv1wEXH8Fp — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) June 25, 2021

Ten council members voted in favor of the ban with five opposed.

Prior to that, Councilman Preston Worley introduced an amendment that would allow the use of no warrants under limited circumstances. Council voted down that amendment 8 to 7.

It was a night filled with heated debate. More than 40 people from the community urging council members to pass a total ban on no-knock warrants.

Although Mayor Gorton did not support the ban on no-knock warrants, she is urging the community to come together.

Thursday night, Police Chief Lawrence Weathers told council members if they voted to ban no-knock warrants he and his officers would follow their orders and continue to do their jobs.

The mayor says she stands behind the chief.

