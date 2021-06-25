Advertisement

Mixed feelings in Lexington after vote to ban no-knock warrants

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thursday night, the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council voted to end the use of no-knock warrants.

There are mixed feelings after the decision to ban no-knock warrants. Lexington is the second city in the state to do away with the warrants.

After the pivotal vote, Mayor Linda Gorton says she plans on signing the ordinance banning no-knock warrants.

Ten council members voted in favor of the ban with five opposed.

Prior to that, Councilman Preston Worley introduced an amendment that would allow the use of no warrants under limited circumstances. Council voted down that amendment 8 to 7.

It was a night filled with heated debate. More than 40 people from the community urging council members to pass a total ban on no-knock warrants.

Although Mayor Gorton did not support the ban on no-knock warrants, she is urging the community to come together.

Thursday night, Police Chief Lawrence Weathers told council members if they voted to ban no-knock warrants he and his officers would follow their orders and continue to do their jobs.

The mayor says she stands behind the chief.

