Advertisement

Search of pond in missing infant case expected to wrap up

The search of a pond for evidence in the disappearance of a 3-month-old girl is expected to...
The search of a pond for evidence in the disappearance of a 3-month-old girl is expected to conclude Friday.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – The search of a pond for evidence in the disappearance of a 3-month-old girl is expected to conclude Friday, according to a release from the Huntington Police Department.

HPD, along with other agencies including Kentucky State Police and the FBI, drained the pond and have been searching much of this week. The property is owned by Shannon Overstreet, 38, the father of Angel Overstreet.

Investigators searching pond in connection with missing baby

Shannon Overstreet has been jailed on unrelated malicious wounding charges in connection with an incident involving his mother.

According to the HPD release, “Anything recovered in the search will have to be analyzed to assess its evidentiary value. Investigators will not comment on what may or may not have been collected in the search at this time.”

Angel Overstreet has been missing since early May. HPD asks anyone with information about where she may have been, especially from May 2 to May 10, to call police at 304-696-4420 or the anonymous HPD tip line at 304-696-4444.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antonio “Tony” Cotton.
Man wanted by FBI no longer believed to be in Lexington area
Semi fire on I-75 in Lexington
Driver of semi that caught fire on I-75 arrested
Governor Beshear announced a $1,500 bonus for people to return to work using coronavirus relief...
Beshear announces bonus payment for people who return to work
Surveillance video shows the moment a Florida condo partially collapsed.
Caught on camera: Video shows Florida condo building collapse
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses

Latest News

Kentucky ranked first in a survey.
Kentucky named kindest state in new survey; ‘We very much hope that people will be inspired by this’
File image
New Kentucky laws involving law enforcement, voting go into effect June 29
Ky. space enthusiast reacts to long-awaited government report on UFOs
The Children’s Charity of the Bluegrass raised nearly 320,000 dollars this year.
Arbor Youth Services, The Nest using Children’s Charity money to help Kentucky kids
WATCH The Breakdown | Garrett Wymer interviews Cassie Prather with Woodford Co. Health Dept.
WATCH The Breakdown | Garrett Wymer interviews Cassie Prather with Woodford Co. Health Dept.