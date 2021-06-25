Suspects in two different Lexington murders identified; considered armed & dangerous

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say they have identified two suspects in two separate homicide cases and made an arrest in a third.

Police say one suspect, 31-year-old Brandon Dockery, has warrants for murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He’s wanted in connection with the murder of Raymar Webb. It happened around 1:40 a.m. on June 19 near the intersection of West Short Street and North Mill Street.

Dockery’s name and face may look familiar to you-- he was sentenced to 45 years in prison after being convicted of setting an apartment building on fire in 2010. According to the Kentucky Department of Corrections, the crimes Dockery was convicted of were not violent offenses under Kentucky statute, therefore he was eligible for parole after serving 20% of the sentence. Dockery served nine years, 11 months and 23 days in prison (this includes 627 days in jail prior to conviction, which counts toward his sentence.)

They say Dockery is considered armed and dangerous.

Police identified another suspect, 26-year-old Danzell Cruse, in connection with the June 17 murder of 38-year-old Jocko Green. Police say Cruse has warrants for murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. They say Cruse is also considered armed and dangerous.

A third person, 30-year-old Kamond Taylor, was arrested for the homicide of 43-year-old Ali Robinson, police say. Taylor is charged with murder and is currently lodged in Detroit, Michigan on local charges.

Anyone with additional information about these cases is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

