Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Summer pattern leads to an active week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer is back into full swing here in the Commonwealth, but humidity levels will continue to rise ahead to daily storm chances that increase through this next week with changes following it all up.

Dry conditions will persist for most through this evening and tonight. An isolated shower or two could pop up for a few in far eastern/southeastern Kentucky. Still, generally, the muggier air will stick around for everyone with mostly clear skies tonight. After reaching the 80s this afternoon, we will see a slow cool down this evening through the 80s and into the 70s. Then by later tonight, we’ll eventually fall into the 60s.

By Sunday morning, temperatures will be on the mild side in the mid to upper-60s for most. However, it won’t take long to feel that humidity again in the forecast as southwesterly winds continue to blow in that moist air. Temperatures by the afternoon and evening are expected to rise quickly back into the mid-80s, with the humidity making it feel like the upper-80s. While this will be warm, it is very seasonal for this time of year. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms will pop up in the afternoon and evening hours as well, but not everyone will see this chance.

An active pattern continues to ramp up as we had to the workweek with scattered storm chances through Tuesday, and then an upper-level low will move down from the north, bringing more widespread storm chances for the middle and latter half of the week. This upper-level low will also bring down a bit of a cooler pattern as we head into the beginning of July as well. At this time, it looks like we’ll go from the 80s on Monday and Tuesday to the 70s as highs through next weekend. One important factor that remains to be hammered out is how quickly this system also gets the rain out of our areas. Some models suggest a potential for a stormy 4th of July weekend, while others show a drier pattern, so we’ll be keeping a close watch on that.

