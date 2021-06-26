Ally Blake’s Forecast | Hot and Windy Before Big Changes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s the final Saturday of June and we are right on par weather-wise with a typical summer feel here in Kentucky.

As we head into the weekend, we have a more typical summertime setup and near average temps, and a few scattered storms kicking in. This morning temps hang out in the upper 60′s and low 70′s with sticky dew points in the upper 60′s. A light blanket of clouds will cover the area early, and start to slowly try and break up later in the day. It is also going to be windy today with gusts in the 20-25 mph range. To top it all off, highs should bottom out in the mid 80′s, feeling more like 90. A shower or storm will be possible, especially across the north and west, but chances overall are low

Scattered storms will then be around more on Sunday, but there will be many more dry hours than wet hours. Some of us may not see much, if anything, in terms of storm action. Highs continue to roll in the normal 80′s too. The threat for showers and storms will then increase early next week as a plains system slowly works our way. This is likely to hang around through much of the week. Temps will drop below average as well. We will really have to keep our eye on the forecast for the Fourth of July. Things don’t look amazing right now, but I am hoping for some changes in the future.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better weekend:)

