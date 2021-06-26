Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | Hot and Windy Before Big Changes

Saturday’s Forecast
By Ally Blake
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s the final Saturday of June and we are right on par weather-wise with a typical summer feel here in Kentucky.

As we head into the weekend, we have a more typical summertime setup and near average temps, and a few scattered storms kicking in. This morning temps hang out in the upper 60′s and low 70′s with sticky dew points in the upper 60′s. A light blanket of clouds will cover the area early, and start to slowly try and break up later in the day. It is also going to be windy today with gusts in the 20-25 mph range. To top it all off, highs should bottom out in the mid 80′s, feeling more like 90. A shower or storm will be possible, especially across the north and west, but chances overall are low

Scattered storms will then be around more on Sunday, but there will be many more dry hours than wet hours. Some of us may not see much, if anything, in terms of storm action. Highs continue to roll in the normal 80′s too. The threat for showers and storms will then increase early next week as a plains system slowly works our way. This is likely to hang around through much of the week. Temps will drop below average as well. We will really have to keep our eye on the forecast for the Fourth of July. Things don’t look amazing right now, but I am hoping for some changes in the future.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better weekend:)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Dockery (left) and Danzell Cruse.
Suspects in two different Lexington murders identified; considered armed & dangerous
Antonio “Tony” Cotton.
Man wanted by FBI no longer believed to be in Lexington area
Surveillance video shows the moment a Florida condo partially collapsed.
Caught on camera: Video shows Florida condo building collapse
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin awaits sentencing Friday, June 25, 2021, from a...
Derek Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s death
Four arrested in connection to counterfeit cash

Latest News

radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Weekend Storm Chances
Weekend Ahead Forecast
Ally Blake’s Forecast | An End to a Drier Pattern
map
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Typical Summer Days Ahead
Day Part Pool Forecast
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Another Nice Day