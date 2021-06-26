Advertisement

Boating officials urge caution and safety as summer kicks off

By Cory Sanning
Jun. 26, 2021
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - With summer back in full swing, people across the Commonwealth are heading to nearby lakes for some fun on the water.

This comes after Governor Andy Beshear dropped all COVID-19 restrictions and mandates, most of which hampered business for many marinas last summer. Carr Fork Marina is one of the most popular boating spots in Knott County, offering boat rentals, live fishing bait and a new food menu that features items such as barbecue sandwiches and other comfort food.

Store Manager Frank Phillips said that people are welcome to join in on the fun but to be cautious when doing so.

”Please wear your safety vest and have all your safety equipment on the boats that’s necessary to have,” he said. “We got boat rentals, we offer food, good safety advice for them going out on the water and just a happy place.”

Phillips also said that those looking to enjoy a day at the marina can do so by contacting the office at any time during business hours.

