Covington man dies after house fire

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 8:36 AM EDT
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 60-year-old man injured in a Covington house fire earlier this week has died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Billy Parks was pronounced dead Thursday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.

He was taken to the hospital from the blaze Wednesday night in the 1400 block of GarrardStreet.

Several people were displaced by the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.

