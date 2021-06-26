Advertisement

Dollywood to open Summer Celebration with drone light show

Dollywood’s new Sweet Summer Nights show will feature drones, fireworks and music.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: Jun. 26, 2021 at 10:22 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood will unveil its Sweet Summer Nights drone show for its Summer Celebration this month. The show will feature up to 400 Intel Drone Light Shows drones that animate a “spectacular Dollywood-exclusive story,” park spokespersons said.

The Summer Celebration will include a DJ and dancers in the Wildwood Grove section of the park. After the dancing, the drones will take to the skies and perform the new show, according to park spokespersons.

The show will also feature fireworks and music synced with the movements of the drones. Those interested in learning more or purchasing tickets can do so on the Dollywood website.

Dollywood’s Summer Celebration takes place from June 25 through July 31.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Two teens hospitalized after Lexington shooting
(Source: WKYT)
Coroner: 1 killed in boating accident at Cave Run Lake
Surveillance video shows the moment a Florida condo partially collapsed.
Caught on camera: Video shows Florida condo building collapse
Fire at apartment building on Martha Court
Lexington Fire Department on scene of apartment fire
Brandon Dockery (left) and Danzell Cruse.
Suspects in two different Lexington murders identified; considered armed & dangerous

Latest News

A Cincinnati woman says she and her 12-year-old daughter are shaken up after a drunk woman got...
Woman, daughter called racial slurs during altercation with intoxicated woman
(Kristi O'Connor | WBTV)
Two charged with animal cruelty in death of monkey found in a hot car
Sunday's Forecast
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Late Shower Chance
File image
Man dies after being hit by car in Lexington
Daniel Roberts is heading to Tokyo.
Roberts third in 110M hurdles, earns spot on Team USA