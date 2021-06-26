Advertisement

Dry Stone Conservancy celebrates 25th anniversary

Kentucky is known for their traditional dry laid rock fences. Some are over 200 years old.
Kentucky is known for their traditional dry laid rock fences. Some are over 200 years old.(wkyt)
By Ally Blake
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dry Stone Conservatory celebrated its 25th anniversary Saturday by holding a 25-hour rock fence building marathon.

Skilled masons gathered at McConnell Springs in Lexington to participate in the event.

For 25 hours, the masons will work two-hour shifts to build a new rock wall.

Kentucky is known for its traditional dry-laid rock fences. Some around the region date back more than 200 years.

In 1996, the Dry Stone Conservatory was formed in response to an increased need for skilled stonemasons in the Commonwealth.

“The most difficult part is probably sustaining your energy for the time that you are building,” said Jane Woolley, Executive Director of the Dry Stone Conservatory. “The techniques involved are really quite simple. They do take experience or practice to get it down right,”

Spectators are welcome to stop by and watch the masons at work. They also have a silent auction and other demonstrations to spectate.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Dockery (left) and Danzell Cruse.
Suspects in two different Lexington murders identified; considered armed & dangerous
Surveillance video shows the moment a Florida condo partially collapsed.
Caught on camera: Video shows Florida condo building collapse
Antonio “Tony” Cotton.
Man wanted by FBI no longer believed to be in Lexington area
Four arrested in connection to counterfeit cash
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin awaits sentencing Friday, June 25, 2021, from a...
Derek Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd’s death

Latest News

Muggy air has returned to the forecast with storms on the way
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Summer pattern leads to an active week
Fire at apartment building on Martha Court
Lexington Fire Department on scene of apartment fire
The Celebrity Edge cruise ship is docked at Port Everglades, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Fort...
All Aboard! 1st post-pandemic cruise ship readies to sail
Chuck Tackett was joined by pharmacists who sell CBD products like tinctures, capsules, and...
Hemp planting season begins in Georgetown