Dry Stone Conservancy celebrates 25th anniversary

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dry Stone Conservatory celebrated its 25th anniversary Saturday by holding a 25-hour rock fence building marathon.

Skilled masons gathered at McConnell Springs in Lexington to participate in the event.

For 25 hours, the masons will work two-hour shifts to build a new rock wall.

Kentucky is known for its traditional dry-laid rock fences. Some around the region date back more than 200 years.

In 1996, the Dry Stone Conservatory was formed in response to an increased need for skilled stonemasons in the Commonwealth.

“The most difficult part is probably sustaining your energy for the time that you are building,” said Jane Woolley, Executive Director of the Dry Stone Conservatory. “The techniques involved are really quite simple. They do take experience or practice to get it down right,”

Spectators are welcome to stop by and watch the masons at work. They also have a silent auction and other demonstrations to spectate.

