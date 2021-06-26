Advertisement

Kentucky named kindest state in new survey; ‘We very much hope that people will be inspired by this’

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky has a new title: the country’s kindest state.

That’s according to a survey from the nonprofit, kindness.org. Verizon collaborated with the nonprofit for the academic study.

The study’s research director, Dr. Oliver Scott Curry, asked Americans what every day acts of kindness they’d be willing to do for family, friends, coworkers or strangers.

“In this case, we’re interested in the costs and benefits kindness and trying to understand and measure what sacrifices people are willing to make for others,” he said.

The survey found most people were willing to loan money to a friend in need, help a stranger push their car out of the snow and donate a part of their liver to a relative.

We asked Kentuckians what kindness means to them.

“Just being polite and respectful to people,” Lindsay Andrews said. “I guess empathy is kindness to me, trying to actually reach people at their level.”

For Bowling Green native Oscar Skean, it’s the little things.

“Just bringing food over to someone’s house or generally asking how their day is,” he said. “Reaching out and making it personal.”

Dr. Curry said they hope this survey will inspire people to make more acts of kindness.

Kentucky was followed by New Mexico, and Oklahoma placing third.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antonio “Tony” Cotton.
Man wanted by FBI no longer believed to be in Lexington area
Semi fire on I-75 in Lexington
Driver of semi that caught fire on I-75 arrested
Governor Beshear announced a $1,500 bonus for people to return to work using coronavirus relief...
Beshear announces bonus payment for people who return to work
Surveillance video shows the moment a Florida condo partially collapsed.
Caught on camera: Video shows Florida condo building collapse
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses

Latest News

File image
New Kentucky laws involving law enforcement, voting go into effect June 29
Ky. space enthusiast reacts to long-awaited government report on UFOs
The Children’s Charity of the Bluegrass raised nearly 320,000 dollars this year.
Arbor Youth Services, The Nest using Children’s Charity money to help Kentucky kids
WATCH The Breakdown | Garrett Wymer interviews Cassie Prather with Woodford Co. Health Dept.
WATCH The Breakdown | Garrett Wymer interviews Cassie Prather with Woodford Co. Health Dept.