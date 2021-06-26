Advertisement

Ky. space enthusiast reacts to long-awaited government report on UFOs

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A long-awaited report on UFOs from the National Intelligence Community was presented to a congressional committee on Friday.

No ET, no answers: Intel report is inconclusive about UFOs

Investigators did not find extraterrestrial links. Instead, they highlighted the need for better data collection on what’s being seen.

Space enthusiast Dr. Robert Lodder, a researcher on astrobiology, says he’s seen a lot more reports on UFO sightings in Kentucky lately than over the past five years.

Dr. Lodder said he was excited to see the report, but didn’t think there would be much for the average person to see.

“The only thing that’s going to convince anyone is reliable, repeatable communication,” Dr. Lodder said. “Either they land here, go to the UN, they talk to us, or we establish some sort of communication at a distance.”

A CBS News poll found that 73% of American adults believes the federal government knows more than what it’s telling the general public about UFOs.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antonio “Tony” Cotton.
Man wanted by FBI no longer believed to be in Lexington area
Semi fire on I-75 in Lexington
Driver of semi that caught fire on I-75 arrested
Governor Beshear announced a $1,500 bonus for people to return to work using coronavirus relief...
Beshear announces bonus payment for people who return to work
Surveillance video shows the moment a Florida condo partially collapsed.
Caught on camera: Video shows Florida condo building collapse
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses

Latest News

File image
New Kentucky laws involving law enforcement, voting go into effect June 29
The Children’s Charity of the Bluegrass raised nearly 320,000 dollars this year.
Arbor Youth Services, The Nest using Children’s Charity money to help Kentucky kids
WATCH The Breakdown | Garrett Wymer interviews Cassie Prather with Woodford Co. Health Dept.
WATCH The Breakdown | Garrett Wymer interviews Cassie Prather with Woodford Co. Health Dept.
WATCH The Breakdown | Garrett Wymer interviews Andrew Shayde with Arbor Youth Services
WATCH The Breakdown | Garrett Wymer interviews Andrew Shayde with Arbor Youth Services