Legacy recruit Nikolas Hall commits to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Nikolas Hall, the son of former All-SEC Wildcat Antonio Hall, has committed to Mark Stoops and Kentucky.

The three-star standout is the 11th member of Kentucky’s 2022 recruiting class and the third offensive lineman, joining Kiyaunta Goodwin and Grant Bingham. He picks the Wildcats over Arizona State, Oklahoma State, Baylor and Texas A&M.

Hall is listed at 6′5′' and 285 pounds and he is listed as one of the top 100 offensive tackles in America ahead of his senior season.

