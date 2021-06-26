Lexington Fire Department on scene of apartment fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington firefighters are working a fire at an apartment building.

It started around 2:30 p.m. Saturday at an apartment building on Martha Court.

Fire crews found a lot of smoke coming from the building when they arrived on the scene.

The fire, which firefighters think started on a stovetop, was put out quickly.

No injuries were reported, but firefighters think one person will be displaced due to the fire.

Crews were still checking for hotspots in the building as of Saturday afternoon. They don’t believe any other apartments are in danger.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.