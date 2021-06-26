Advertisement

Lexington police search for suspects in two robberies

File image
File image(Source: Gray News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are searching for suspects in two overnight Lexington robberies.

One happened at the Circle K on Buckhorn Drive around 3 a.m. Saturday, June 26. Police said an armed man demanded money.

The second happened not much later at the CVS on Todds Road. This time, police said the man had someone else with him.

No one was injured in either robbery. Police do think the two robberies are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lexington Police.

