Meade Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for hit-and-run suspect

VINE GROVE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials are searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run accident in Meade County on Thursday.

According to a post from the Meade County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was involved in an accident at the Sheerji Mini-Mart on Hogwallow Lane at the intersection of Highway 60 and Highway 313 in Vine Grove.

WANTED FOR QUESTIONING Please help the Meade County Sheriff’s Office in identifying this woman and the vehicle. The... Posted by Meade County Sheriff's Office KY on Friday, June 25, 2021

Pictures of the suspect and a vehicle taken from security camera footage were included within the post. The sheriff’s office said the suspect is wanted for questioning.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Meade County Sheriff’s Office at (270) 422-4937.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.