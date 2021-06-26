RJ Corman 5k held in Willmore

WILLMORE, Ky. (WKYT) - Saturday, June 26th, the Windsor Parks and Rec in Jessamine County held the RJ Corman 5k as a part of the cities pre Fourth of July festivities. The fun and challenging race went through downtown Willmore and the surrounding areas.

The race itself is to honor Mr. RJ Corman, who was one of the original creators of the event and original sponsors. In addition, he was an avid runner and the race in memory of his contributions to the city.

People of all ages participated in the race.

“I did the Boston marathon with him 3 times, and this was probably rick’s favorite race always. 2013 was the last time he did it, and we just walked in, and it took him 57 mins, but it just was pretty special,” said David “Coach” Craven, who was friends of Mr. Corman. Last year though the race was canceled because of the pandemic, he still ran it anyways on his own in Corman’s memory.

Hunter Neff, a seven-year-old boy that came in second place in the race, said it wasn’t easy. ” I struggled kind of in the end. But I felt confident, and I kept going, and I battled it out.”

The people who participated in the event were just happy to hold the race again after last year’s cancellation because of the pandemic.

