Sipp Theater premiers ‘a hometown thriller with some local folks’

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The mysterious town of Raelin, Ky. has its secrets and the FBI is on the case.

Fifth Hollar, a coal town mystery, dives into a paranormal story involving burial sites and the paranormal search for the “Soul Taker.”

“Being Appalachian X-Files, there’s many twists and turns,” said local actor Rick Roberts. “It throws the audience. They don’t know what’s gonna happen next.”

The show, which is available on YouTube, uses the backdrop of Paintsville and other surrounding Eastern Kentucky towns to set the scene.

”A Mayberry atmosphere. And the characters, they look like they fit in a small town,” said Roberts.

The show’s second season will premier Saturday in the Sipp Theater on Paintsville’s Main Street.

“Brings the community together and they can have something to do. It’s fun enjoyment for the family,” said Tim Clark, who plays Detective Murphy in the series.

Some of the actors involved tell WYMT they are excited to see the show’s second season on the big screen, since they feel it has grown and improved since season one was uploaded to YouTube. Bill Meade, who plays Deputy Moreland, said it is a nice opportunity for locals to get involved in acting.

“It would be great if something like this could take off and we could have a lot of other shows similar to this,” Meade said.

Other local talent is also involved in the show, including Leigh-Ann Meade, Debbie Hackworth, Shelby Castle, Eli Harrington, Geena Meeks, Terry Salyer, Carley Clark, Lisa Trusty-Roberts, and Tikena Castle.

The show will hit the screen Saturday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Funds raised during the event will fund season four of the show and support the coal miners museum and Whiskers or Wags, Inc.

