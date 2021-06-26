Two teens hospitalized after Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two teens were hurt in a Lexington shooting.

It happened around 11:20 p.m. Friday, June 25, near High and Mill Streets.

Police said officers at the Pavilion were approached by one of the victims. The teen said he was shot, and another victim was still on the scene of the shooting.

Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Bullets also hit a vehicle in the area.

Police have no details on any suspects

