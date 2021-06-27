Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Active pattern taking over the forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer-like heat and humidity will continue over the next several days with increasing storm chances, but then an upper-level low dives in, bringing changes as we head into July.

A few isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to move across the Commonwealth through this evening. While most showers will stay in southern and eastern Kentucky, we can’t rule out a quick passing isolated shower to appear in the Bluegrass. Overall, as we head into tonight, any rain chances will diminish with dry and mild conditions lasting overnight. Temperatures will only cool into the 70s by tonight.

By Monday morning, it will be another mild and muggy start to the day with temperatures in the upper-60s and lower-70s. Summer-like conditions quickly return with plenty of humidity and temperatures warming back into our average feel. Afternoon and evening highs will rise back into the mid to upper-80s with a heat index into the upper-80s and 90s. Mostly sunny skies will be around throughout the day, with another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms popping up in the afternoon and evening.

Storm chances will continue to increase as we head throughout the week and become more widespread by the latter half of the week. Temperatures will also stay very summer-like through Tuesday and into parts of Wednesday before changes arrive. By Wednesday and into the second half of the week, an upper-level low is expected to dive in from the north, providing more storm chances and cooler air in the 70s. How quickly this low moves in and how much rain stays with it will be a big question as we head into the end of the week and next weekend. This uncertainty will be something to watch throughout this week because it could either mean a stormy holiday weekend or a drier pattern that allows for better conditions.

