Ally Blake’s Forecast | Late Shower Chance

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good morning! It is looking gorgeous across the Commonwealth and with sunshine and a few clouds, but rain will start to creep into the forecast and it looks like it will be here to stay.

Waking up this morning, temperatures will be on the mild side in the mid to upper-60s for most. However, it won’t take long to feel that humidity again in the forecast as southwesterly winds continue to blow in. Highs by the afternoon and evening are expected to rise quickly back into the mid-80s, with the humidity making it feel like the upper 80s. While this will be warm, it is on par for this time of year. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms will pop up in the afternoon and evening hours as well, but not everyone will see this activity, but it is just important to keep in mind if you are planning any outdoor activities today.

An active pattern continues to ramp up as we had to the workweek with scattered storm chances through Tuesday, and then an upper-level low will move down from the north, bringing more widespread storm chances for the middle and latter half of the week. This upper-level low will also bring down a bit of a cooler pattern as we head into the beginning of July as well. At this time, it looks like we’ll go from the 80s on Monday and Tuesday to the 70s as highs through next weekend. One important factor that remains to be hammered out is how quickly this system also gets the rain out of our areas. Some models suggest a potential for a stormy 4th of July weekend, while others show a drier pattern, so we’ll be keeping a close watch on that.

I’m hoping for a drier pattern, but in the meantime, I hope you all have a great day:

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.