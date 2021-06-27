Advertisement

City of Georgetown excited for Fourth of July festivities

By Ally Blake
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The city of Georgetown is excited to hold its Fourth of July festivities after the pandemic canceled most city’s fun last year.

The city is having a parade, a cookout, and fireworks. They are inviting everyone from the community and all over Kentucky to join.

“Since we couldn’t have the parade this year, we are doubly excited this year to be able to reconvene and celebrate the birthday of America,” said Tom Prather, Mayor of Georgetown.

The mayor says the town has already started to decorate because of all of their excitement. They were disappointed that last year’s event had to be canceled.

“Folks are responding so positively,” said Prather. “They’re ready to get out with so much pent-up desire and emotion to be out and involved in the community again,”

In addition to the parade downtown on July 3, there will also be free hot dogs and ice cream after the parade at Royal Springs Park for people of all ages.

“You see, the children that are just so enthused and so happy to be there, and I know part of it is the candy that the parade participants toss out to the crowd,” said Prather.

Tom said the kids are his favorite part of the parade. He said seeing them smile makes it all worth it. He also is excited about their fireworks display.

“Folks can go to school parking lots and other places that aren’t quite as crowded and still be able to see the aerial display,” said Prather.

After all of the festivities on July 3, you can head over to Brookhaven Park on July 4 for Georgetown’s fireworks display.

Most Kentucky cities are holding Independence Day events this year. Lexington’s fireworks display will be held on July 3 this year.

