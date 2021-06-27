Advertisement

IRT officials hoping to see bigger turnout at no cost clinic before final day

By Chas Jenkins
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - With their turnout lower than expected, officials with Innovative Readiness Training are urging everyone in the commonwealth to take advantage of their no cost clinics in Manchester, at AdventHealth and Knox County, located at Barbourville First Baptist Church.

Senior Medic Beth Kyre said it is a service that is no cost, requires no appointment, and is open to everyone in the region.

“If you live in Kentucky and you want to make the drive, or the walk, or you want to find a carpool, you are more than welcome to come. We are more than happy to have you, in fact we want you to come,” she said.

Offering health screenings, sports physicals, dental, vision, behavioral health, and limited veterinary services.

“Get out here and take advantage of it while you can. I can’t think of any other reason really, just it’ll be a waste not to be able to come out,” Sergeant First Class Michael Sheets said.

Kyre said IRT believes the low numbers could possibly be due to people receiving insurance from COVID-19 relief.

“Seeing a medical provider is not their top priority because they already have one but also, I think transportation can be a problem, a lot of stuff is word of mouth, not everybody sees our signs, so I think part of it is just we haven’t gotten the word out enough,” she said.

Or lack of staff, having only one optometrist available between both clinics.

“And he didn’t come till Thursday, so I think people waited to come all at one time because they’ve been averaging over 60 people a day,” City of Manchester Grant Writer Pamela Mathis said.

Kyre said they want to drive home that message.

“We wanted to be here, we’re happy to be here, we asked to be here, and we would like it if as many people as possible could come from wherever they’re coming from,” she said.

Both the Clay and Knox County clinic’s last day is Monday, service hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

