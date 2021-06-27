Man dies after being hit by car in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after being hit by a car in Lexington.

It happened around 10:40 p.m. Saturday on Athens Boonesboro Road near Interstate 75.

Police said the man was hit by a car, and the driver drove away from the scene.

The driver eventually returned and was cited for leaving.

The identity of the victim hasn’t been released yet.

