Man injured in Lexington shooting

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is hurt after being shot in Lexington.

Police said the victim was located on Ohio Street around 8:15 a.m. Saturday.

Not much information is known at this time. They think the man may have been shot overnight.

A car with bullet holes was located in the area, but police do not know if it is involved in the event either.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

