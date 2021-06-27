Mother-to-be and girlfriend of Lexington man killed speaks out, seeking justice for his murder

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “He took an innocent man away from his family. And for no reason,” said Ieshia Banks.

Ieshia Banks described her boyfriend and father of their three children, Raymar Webb, as a caring family man. He worked hard at his job at Toyota and was the life of every party.

“He was a really good person, there’s nothing bad anyone could have said about him.”

But exactly one week ago, someone fired shots into a crowd of people in downtown Lexington around 1:40 in the morning. Webb was shot and killed.

Now the man police suspect of killing him is on the run. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

“I hate to say it, but I do. I hate him so much for what he’s done to us. This is sad. He has kids out here he was taking care of.”

Lexington Police say they suspect 31-year-old Brandon Dockery in the killing of Webb. If he looks familiar, it’s because he had been sentenced to 45 years in prison back in 2010, after pleading guilty to setting an apartment building on fire in an attempt to kill four men living there.

“He should have never gotten out in the first place. If only he had stayed where he was at, this never would have happened,” Banks said.

Dockery was paroled after nearly 10 years. According to the Kentucky Department of Corrections, his second-degree arson charge and two charges of attempted murder are not considered violent offenses under state statute.

“I blame the system because for somebody who was supposed to be in for 45 years, then y’all just let him out for nine years. Then he gets out and kills someone.”

Someone who was about to welcome his first baby girl.

“We had a baby on the way he was excited about. He took him away from us the day of our gender reveal.”

Webb never got to see the pink confetti flying, never got to celebrate with family and friends and will never see his children grow up.

“He was down there to have fun. Then that happened to him.”

Banks and Webb’s family now left searching for justice.

Family have set up a GoFundMe to help with expenses. You can find a link here.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.