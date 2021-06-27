Officials with ARC say drug overdose deaths have increased since pandemic started, trying to combat the numbers

LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - Addiction Recovery Care officials say since the COVID-19 pandemic began, drug overdose deaths in Kentucky have increased dramatically.

To try and combat this, the organization pleads to grow its offerings, expanding communications about its service, and develop more vocational opportunities for people that are going through ARC’s programs.

Senior Vice President of Administration Matt Brown said while the pandemic has calmed down, the next two years are not going to be easy.

“I think the ripple effect of the pandemic will continue to be felt but I do know that an organization like ours and many others are committed to growing to meet the need and to make sure that people get quality treatment when they need it,” he said.

Brown says while he understands how difficult it is for anyone out there battling addiction, never give up hope.

