Roberts third in 110M hurdles, earns spot on Team USA

EUGENE, Oregon (WKYT) - Kentucky legend Daniel Roberts finished third in the 110M hurdles Saturday night, earning a spot on Team USA in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Current Wildcat Tai Brown finished fifth in the 110M finals, but only the top three finishers make Team USA.

In the semifinals of the 400M hurdles, Sydney McLaughlin won her heat and will race in the finals Sunday night in Eugene. The top three finishers in that race will make Team USA.

In the finals of the 200M dash Saturday, Kentucky alumna Dezerea Bryant finished in sixth place.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.